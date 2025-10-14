Adebayo is dealing with a right knee contusion after leaving Monday's preseason overtime loss to the Hawks early, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The star big man didn't need an MRI on Tuesday, but the team will likely still proceed with caution. Adebayo has a chance to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against Memphis, but his main goal is to be as close to 100 percent as possible ahead of Opening Night in Orlando on Oct. 22.