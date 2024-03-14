Adebayo is probable for Friday's matchup at the Pistons due to a lower-back contusion, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo has emerged from Wednesday's 100-88 home loss to the Nuggets with a bruised back, but it's nothing that's expected to prevent him from appearing in his 40th straight game. The All-Star center is in the middle of a five-game cold stretch, averaging just 14.0 points on 40.6 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from the free-throw line. Encouragingly, he's still put up 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game. Even though Adebayo is likely to play, the Heat will still be shorthanded, as Tyler Herro (foot) and Kevin Love (heel) remain on the shelf.