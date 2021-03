Adebayo went for 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in Monday's win over the Knicks.

It was another strong all-around performance for one of the most well-rounded big men in fantasy basketball. Adebayo doesn't provide any value from beyond the arc, but he contributes in virtually all other categories, including free throw percentage. For the season, Adebayo is shooting 83.8 percent at the line -- up from 69.1 percent a year ago.