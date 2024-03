Adebayo (back) will play Friday versus the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available and will extend his streak of games played to 40. He's struggled over the last five appearances, averaging only 14.0 points per game but should still be asked to handle increased offensive usage versus Detroit, as Tyler Herro (foot) remains out.