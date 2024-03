Adebayo (back) will play Friday against the Pelicans.

Adebayo will return from a one-game absence and shouldn't face any limitations. Before he was sidelined, the big man posted four double-doubles over his last five appearances and averaged 19.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.6 minutes during that stretch.