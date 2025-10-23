Mitchell notched 16 points (7-15 FG), 12 assists, six rebounds, two triples, two steals, one block and just one turnover in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Magic.

Mitchell picked up right where he left off last season as Miami's starting point guard, and he did not disappoint, racking up the dimes and defensive stats. While his playmaking will likely dip a bit once Tyler Herro (ankle) gets back in the mix, he should still be a major factor in Miami's rotation, so he's set up for a big year as he enters his age-27 season. He's currently rostered in just 21 percent of Yahoo! Leagues, so make sure he's not sitting on your waiver wire.