Vincent (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent was a late addition to Friday's injury report, and he'll be unable to take the court due to his left knee issue. His absence leaves the Heat particularly shorthanded, as Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (hand), Dewayne Dedmon (illness) and Tyler Herro (ankle) have already been ruled out against Washington.