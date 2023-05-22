Vincent provided 29 points (11-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent was electric in Game 3, converting six shots beyond the arc on the way to his best result of the season. Kyle Lowry has made solid contributions off the bench and has often outshined Vincent during the playoffs, but Vincent and Duncan Robinson ruled the backcourt in the lopsided romp, totaling 11 threes between them. Vincent also matched Caleb Martin with a team-high 35 minutes on the floor.