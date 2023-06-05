Vincent had 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Vincent's a streaky scorer who can take over.a game in the right scenario, and while Sunday's performance was nowhere near his 29-point tour de force against the Celtics two weeks ago, he continued his run of excellent perimeter shooting in the Game 2 win. Over his past six games, Vincent has shot a scintillating 55.2 percent from deep.