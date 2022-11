Vincent (knee) is listed questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent has held a questionable tag and played in each of the last three games, so he could be headed on the same path for Wednesday's game. Even if the recent trend would seem to place him on a path to play, it's still worth checking in on the backup point guard's status as the game draws near.