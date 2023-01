Vincent closed with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 124-98 win over the Pelicans.

Vincent fared well from beyond the arc in this one, as he scored 12 of his 16 points from downtown. He's been impressive from three over his last four contests, where he's drilled 47.1 percent of his tries.