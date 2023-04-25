Vincent chipped in 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over the Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Vincent handed out a team-high eight assists in the win, putting together his best all-around performance in some time. He remains the starter, with the coaching staff preferring to keep Kyle Lowry coming off the bench. They appear to have found the right mix when it comes to both Lowry and Vincent playing key roles, meaning Vincent should remain starting, at least for the foreseeable future.