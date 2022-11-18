Vincent (knee) will be in uniform Friday to help the Heat meet the necessary eight available players requirement, but he won't play in the game, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent is simply dressing to satisfy a league requirement but won't dress due to injury, leaving the Heat with only seven players available to take the floor Friday. Expect the healthy group to play as much as they can handle, while Vincent and some of the other injured players will target a return Sunday versus Cleveland.