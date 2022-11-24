Highsmith (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Highsmith will suit up against the Wizards after turning in 12 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of action in Monday's loss to the Timberwolves. He should continue to see plenty of playing time due to the number of Heat players currently sidelined.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Probable Wednesday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Shifting back to bench•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Notches first double-double•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Starting Friday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Minimal role in victory•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Shifts to bench Wednesday•