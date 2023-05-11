Highsmith (knee) is probable for Friday's Game 6 against New York.
Highsmith remains probable due to his lingering knee issue, but the injury hasn't impacted his availability recently. Over the first five matchups in the series, he's averaged 2.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available for Game 5•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Garners another probable tag•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Available Monday•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Listed as probable again•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Suiting up against New York•
-
Heat's Haywood Highsmith: Likely to play Saturday•