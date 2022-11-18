Highsmith will start Friday's game against the Wizards, Ira Winderman reports.
Highsmith happens to be one of seven healthy Heat players and will replace Jimmy Butler (knee) in the starting lineup. Considering how thin the Heat are, Highsmith will likely see as many minutes as he can handle and certainly should be a value target in daily formats and a streaming option for season-long managers.
