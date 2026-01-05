site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Jaime Jaquez: Out with ankle sprain
Jaquez (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
A right ankle sprain is keeping Jaquez out for a second straight outing. As a result, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic (groin) should continue to see meaningful run for the Heat on the wing.
