Ware registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 16 rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 win over the 76ers.

Making his second straight start and 13th in 17 games this season, Ware pulled down double-digit rebounds for the eighth straight contest while recording his seventh double-double on the campaign. The second-year center has put a sluggish start to the season behind him, and over that eight-game surge he's averaging 14.5 points, 14.4 boards, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes per contest.