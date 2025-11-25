Ware logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 18 rebounds and three blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 106-102 win over the Mavericks.

Ware was an absolute force at the rim, resulting in his fifth straight game with 14 or more rebounds. He also bounced back as a rim protector after failing to record a swat Sunday in Philly. Ware has now recorded three straight double-doubles, averaging 20.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over this brief stretch.