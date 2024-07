Ware tallied 21 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's Summer League Championship Game against the Grizzlies.

Ware, who was named to the NBA 2K25 All-Summer League First Team earlier in the day, put together yet another strong performance to finish out Summer League play. He secured a double-double with his strong rebounding effort and scored efficiently, knocking down 80.0 percent of his tries from the field in an overtime thriller.