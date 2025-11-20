Ware will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bam Adebayo (toe) is back and starting, which will shift Ware back to the second unit. As a reserve this season, Ware owns averages of 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 triples, 1.7 steals and 1.3 swats per contest.