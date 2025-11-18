Ware logged 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-113 victory over the Knicks.

Ware has been doing a good job filling in for Bam Adebayo (toe) at center, and the second-year big man delivered an impressive performance while having to deal with the threat of Karl-Anthony Towns on both ends of the court. This was Ware's fourth consecutive double-double, and he's finally reaching the consistency levels he was unable to post in the early stages of the season. Ware should remain a valuable fantasy asset as long as he stays in the starting lineup, which could be the case against the Warriors on Wednesday if Adebayo isn't cleared to return.