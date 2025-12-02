Ware finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and one block over 16 minutes during Monday's 140-123 win over the Clippers.

Ware has cooled off from a production standpoint after being relegated to the bench. He averages 12.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks in 14 games as a starter but just 7.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last three games off the bench. With Tyler Herro (ankle) back in the mix, Ware figures to play with the second unit full time, backing up Bam Adebayo.