Heat's Keshad Johnson: Available vs. Atlanta
Johnson (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Johnson will be available for this game, but that doesn't mean he'll see much playing time. He's been a healthy scratch in eight of Miami's last 12 games while averaging 7.3 minutes per game in that stretch.