Johnson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson is under the weather and didn't practice Sunday morning, which doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up against Los Angeles. The 24-year-old forward has seen inconsistent playing time of late, though his absence could result in a slight bump in minutes for Simone Fontecchio and Jaime Jaquez (groin).