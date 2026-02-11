Miami recalled Johnson from the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday.

Johnson was able to get some run in with the Skyforce before rejoining the Heat, posting a double-double to the tune of 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 127-119 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue. Johnson has not seen significant playing time in 2026, but will likely continue to split time between the two clubs for the rest of the season.