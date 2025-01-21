Johnson (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Johnson has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left shoulder inflammation. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Milwaukee.
