Johnson (shoulder) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson doesn't have a big role in the rotation and isn't expected to see many minutes unless the game turns into a blowout. Thus, Johnson's availability shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.
