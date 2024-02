Love had 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 121-110 victory over the Kings.

Love only played 15 minutes in the win, but he was able to compile an eye-popping 19 points and seven rebounds with very little effort. Nikola Jovic's (suspension) absence allowed for frontcourt players lower on the depth chart, but Love usually makes brief appearances regardless of the team's injury status.