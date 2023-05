Love closed Friday's 96-92 victory over the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes.

Love started Friday but played just 16 minutes in the victory. Both Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin saw more playing time than Love, a trend that is likely to stick moving forward. While Love does provide some floor spacing for the Heat, his inability to defend limits what he can do on the court.