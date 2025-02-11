Anderson produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 10 minutes during Monday's 103-85 loss to the Celtics.
Anderson made his Miami debut Monday, but handled a minor role with the second unit. The Heat were without Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez due to illnesses Monday, so Anderson could end up being cut from the rotation if both players are able to return to action Wednesday at Oklahoma City.
