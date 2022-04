Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Hawks.

Lowry left Friday's Game 3 loss with a hamstring injury and will now miss a second consecutive contest due to the issue. In his absence, Gabe Vincent (toe) and Caleb Martin (ankle) should see more playing time. However, Victor Oladipo -- who played his first minutes of the series in Game 4 -- could also continue to garner an increased role while Lowry is sidelined.