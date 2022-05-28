Strus produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 34 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 111-103 victory over the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Strus was one of four Heat starters that scored in double digits and while his shooting numbers were far from eye-popping, he found a way to contribute on a night where Jimmy Butler was the only Miami player that reached the 20-point threshold. A hamstring injury has limited Strus of late and that might have impacted his recent numbers, too. He's averaging just 8.3 points while shooting 30.4 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc in the current series against Boston.