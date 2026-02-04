Gardner is starting Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gardner will make his second start in the last three games. He could be in for a steady diet of minutes Tuesday without the services of Tyler Herro (ribs), Norman Powell (personal) and Andrew Wiggins (hamstring). Gardner fared well in his last start Saturday against Chicago, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes.