Jovic sustained a right elbow injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors and will not return.

Jovic was hit while he was in the air during a dunk attempt and hit the floor hard before leaving the court with a brace on his arm. He'll finish with no counting stats over just 12 seconds. Keshad Johnson and Jaime Jaquez are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way. Jovic should be considered doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nets until the Heat offer an update on his status.