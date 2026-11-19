Larsson ended with four points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Bucks.

Larsson returned to the starting lineup after missing three consecutive games due to an illness, but his playing time was significantly reduced. The third-year forward averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists across his previous three appearances before the absence. His minutes will be worth monitoring as he works his way back into Miami's rotation, though his limited offensive involvement makes him a risky fantasy option in standard leagues.