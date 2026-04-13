Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Hornets.
After sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale due to left ankle soreness, Fontecchio is ready to suit back up Tuesday. Unless Pelle Larsson (leg) winds up being unavailable, Fontecchio might not see a meaningful role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Not playing Sunday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Downgrades to questionable•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Probable for Sunday•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Scores season-high 24 points•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting against Washington•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Back to bench Tuesday•