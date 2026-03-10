Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Cleared to play
Fontecchio (groin) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Following a three-game absence, Fontecchio will be back in action Tuesday. With Kel'el Ware (shoulder) sitting out, Fontecchio may absorb a few extra minutes.
