Fontecchio (calf) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Fontecchio is dealing with left calf soreness and is in jeopardy of missing his first game this season. The 29-year-old forward has provided a spark off the Heat's bench through three regular-season games, averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per contest. If he's ultimately ruled out, Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are candidates for increased minutes.