Fontecchio notched 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Warriors.

The eight boards were a season high for Fontecchio on Monday. The sharpshooter is working his way back into the favor of head coach Erik Spoelstra, as Fontecchio has played at least 17 minutes in three consecutive games after falling out of the rotation in the Jan. 13 win over the Suns.