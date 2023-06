Funk has been invited to participate in Summer League with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Funk spent five seasons at St. Joseph's before transferring to Utah State for his sixth and final collegiate season in 2022-23. He averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game with the Aggies, but his efforts weren't enough to get him drafted Thursday. However, he'll compete for a roster spot with Miami this summer.