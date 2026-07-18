Heat's Tre Donaldson: Double-doubles in SL win

Donaldson racked up 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 101-87 Summer League win over the Pistons.

Donaldson caught fire in the Heat's Summer League finale, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer. The 22-year-old point guard also paced all players in assists, dishing out at least eight dimes for a second consecutive contest. He also grabbed a game-high eight boards. The University of Miami product is signed to a two-way deal and is expected to see most of his playing time with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2026-27.