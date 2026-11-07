Head coach Charles Lee said Miller (groin) will be re-evaluated over the weekend, and they expect to have more information by Monday, Steve Reed of The Associated Press reports.

Lee downplayed the groin issue after the game, saying he didn't see exactly when the injury occurred but noticed Miller started limping, and he asked for a sub after a couple of plays. He was ruled out after heading back to the locker room, and Tidjane Salaun started the second half for him. If Miller needs to miss additional time, Coby White and Naz Reid would be asked to step it up on offense, and there would be more minutes available for Salaun and Sion James.