Hornets' Coby White: Probable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
White is nursing left groin soreness, but the issue isn't expected to stop him from playing Tuesday. The combo guard has scored in double figures in 12 consecutive appearances, during which White has averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hornets' Coby White: Extends impressive streak•
-
Hornets' Coby White: Drops 16 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Coby White: Key contributor off bench•
-
Hornets' Coby White: Provides 27 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Coby White: Leads Charlotte in points Thursday•
-
Hornets' Coby White: Puts up 24 points off bench•