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White (groin) is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.

White is nursing left groin soreness, but the issue isn't expected to stop him from playing Tuesday. The combo guard has scored in double figures in 12 consecutive appearances, during which White has averaged 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 three-pointers in 20.3 minutes per game.

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