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Hornets' Coby White: Ruled out Tuesday
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1 min read
White (groin) is out for Tuesday's game in Boston.
White is dealing with some tightness in his left groin, so he'll be held out of Tuesday's game. His absence will likely open up minutes for Tre Mann and Sion James.
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