Hornets' Collin Sexton: Back to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sexton is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against Memphis.
While he started Saturday's preseason game against the Mavericks, Sexton will instead come off the bench Wednesday as the Hornets tinker with their starting lineup. Given LaMelo Ball's lengthy injury history, Sexton has some contingent upside in fantasy leagues this season if Ball were to go down.
