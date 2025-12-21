site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Collin Sexton: Doubtful for Monday
RotoWire Staff
Sexton (quadriceps) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Sexton appears likely to miss a seventh straight game Monday, and he can be considered highly questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the Wizards.
