Sexton totaled 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over Orlando.

Sexton ended with at least 12 points for the second straight game, adding basically nothing when it comes to peripheral numbers. While his overall production continues to be disappointing, the bigger takeaway here was the fact that Kon Kneuppel was unable to finish the game after suffering an ankle injury. If the rookie is to miss time, Sexton could be in line for some additional minutes, making him a speculative add, even in 12-team leagues.