Sexton posted 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), four assists, three bounds and one steal over 22 minutes during the Hornets' 131-116 loss to the Clippers on Saturday.

Sexton led the Hornets' bench in scoring Saturday and was one of five Hornets players to score at least 18 points. The veteran guard's usage on offense was steady despite the return of Brandon Miller, though Sexton's production could dip as the former's playing time increases. Sexton has averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 steals over 25.7 minutes per game since Nov. 1.