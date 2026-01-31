Sexton posted 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal over 18 minutes during the Hornets' 111-106 win over the Spurs on Saturday.

It was an incredibly efficient outing for Sexton, who finished as the Hornets' second-leading scorer behind Brandon Miller (26 points). Sexton set a season high with five triples Saturday, and his 21 points were his most in a game since Jan. 7 against the Raptors (22). He'll end the month of January having averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds, 1.4 threes and 1.1 steals over 19.7 minutes per game.